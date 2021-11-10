Mass vehicle break-ins creating worry in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police throughout the St. Louis area are reporting a new trend in vehicle break-ins — groups of thieves hitting multiple cars in a matter of minutes.

KTVI-TV reports that a UPS facility in the Maryland Heights area is among the parking areas victimized recently. A shipping company lot in St. Louis was targeted Friday. Similar mass break-ins have been reported in at least four other St. Louis-area communities.

St. Louis County police say four or five people in a single-vehicle go onto a parking lot at night, hit up to 50 cars over the course of a few minutes, and take off. Thieves have gotten away with firearms, cash, credit cards, and jewelry.

