Advertisement

Missouri pulls away late to beat Central Michigan

Missouri's Yaya Keita, left, Amari Davis, right, and Ronnie DeGray III, center front, surround...
Missouri's Yaya Keita, left, Amari Davis, right, and Ronnie DeGray III, center front, surround Central Michigan's Oscar Lopez Jr., back, after he pulled down a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Javon Pickett scored 18 points and led five in double figures as Missouri pulled away late to beat Central Michigan 78-68 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Central Michigan used a 12-4 run to pull to 64-62 with 3:22 remaining. Pickett answered with a 3-pointer, Kobe Brown made 5 of 6 free throws and then added a dunk following Amari Davis’ missed 3, and the Tigers led 74-68 with 38 seconds left.

Pickett was 8-of-14 shooting from the floor. Ronnie DeGray III had 13 points and a game-high 11 rebounds for the Tigers. Davis and Jarron Coleman added 14 points apiece and Brown finished with 10.

Jermaine Jackson Jr. made five 3-pointers and had 19 points and five assists to lead Central Michigan. Miroslav Stafl added 15 points.

It was the debut for Chippewas’ coach Tony Barbee, who took over the program in April. Barbee spent the previous seven seasons on John Calipari’s staff at Kentucky.

It was just the second matchup between the teams. The Tigers won the other meeting, 87-76 on Nov. 12, 2007.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimber McDowell
Parents of toddler who suffocated to death at unlicensed daycare in Lebanon speak out
Fire damages car in Branson Landing parking garage.
Police arrest 2 for starting car fire in Branson Landing parking garage while stealing gas
Daisy Nipper, 12, disappeared from a home on 2120 West Olive Street Tuesday around 12:30 a.m.
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY CANCELED: Police locate 12-year-old Springfield girl reported missing
Rebecca Rudd-Peate/Ozark County Jail
Missouri Supreme Court rules against Ozark County mother’s claim about evidence in death of daughter
Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night to Thursday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Windy and Warm with late day Rain Wednesday

Latest News

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) and Mercer forward James Glisson III (23) fight for a...
No. 16 Arkansas rallies to topple Mercer
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt responds to a question during a baseball news...
Ex-Cardinals manager Shildt named finalist for MLB’s Manager of Year
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher T.J. McFarland throws during the seventh inning of a...
Cardinals bring back LHP McFarland on 1-year deal
FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work...
NCAA rewrites constitution, set to give power to schools