Nixa High School marching band leaves for Grand National Championships
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa High School Marching Band left Wednesday for Indianapolis to compete in a national competition.
The Crimson Corps band is one of 45 competing in the 2021 Grand National Championships at Lucas Oil Stadium. The nearly 300 members of the band will perform in the preliminaries Thursday night.
Hollister High School and Neosho High School will also perform at the Grand Nationals.
