Ozark High School wins another JROTC Raider national championship

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark High School’s JROTC Raider team earned a second-straight national championship at the U.S. Army National Raider Championship.

The competition happened in Molena, Ga. on November 5-6. The school competed in all four divisions of the competition with the Army mixed-gender team. The Army male team placed fifth in a very close top-5 finish, the all-service female team placed second and the all-service male team placed sixth.

“The team has shown tremendous growth this year, not only did we see a big surge of interest in Raiders, but we also saw tremendous commitment,” said Senior Army Instructor MAJ. Danny Cazier. “Raiders who were previously half-hearted became determined, team captains took real ownership of their teams and team members took real pride in their progress throughout the season. It all culminated at the national championship as we watched every single one of the four teams we took there excel.”

The Raider competition is a team-based, multifunctional fitness competition featuring five events: 5K mountain run, one rope bridge, gauntlet, cross country litter rescue, and physical team test.

Overall, the Raiders earned eight top-3 event finishes in the competition which included the Army mixed team and all-service female team each boasting first-place honors in the physical team test of their respective divisions.

“The cadets’ performance and behavior through the weekend were praiseworthy in every possible respect,” Cazier said. “They were incredible, I couldn’t be more proud of them all.”

To top off their phenomenal weekend, the team was treated to a welcome-home escort by local emergency services personnel upon their return on Monday morning.

Team placements in each event are as follows:

Army mixed team:

Physical team test - 1st place

5K Mountain run - 3rd place

Gauntlet (rucksack run with obstacles) - 3rd place

Cross country litter rescue - 2nd place

Rope bridge - 5th place

OVERALL - 1st place

Army male team:

Physical team test - 6th place

5K Mountain run - 6th place

Gauntlet (rucksack run with obstacles) - 3rd place

Cross country litter rescue - 7th place

Rope bridge - 9th place

OVERALL - 5th place

All-service female team:

Physical team test - 1st place

5K Mountain run - 3rd place

Gauntlet (rucksack run with obstacles) - 2nd place

Rope bridge - 2nd place

OVERALL - 2nd place

All-service male team:

Physical team test - 13th place

5K Mountain run - 6th place

Gauntlet (rucksack run with obstacles) - 2nd place

Rope bridge - 8th place

OVERALL - 6th place

