Police investigate shooting injuring juvenile in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile in north Springfield Tuesday night.

Police responded to Grant Beach Park around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators say the juvenile was shot while on the basketball court during a fistfight. Police say they found the wounded juvenile at another address. The juvenile is listed in stable condition at a Springfield hospital.

Police have not released any information about the possible shooter. Police interviewed several witnesses.

