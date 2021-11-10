Advertisement

Police investigate shooting injuring juvenile in north Springfield

Police responded to Grant Beach Park around 6:30 p.m.
Police responded to Grant Beach Park around 6:30 p.m.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile in north Springfield Tuesday night.

Police responded to Grant Beach Park around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators say the juvenile was shot while on the basketball court during a fistfight. Police say they found the wounded juvenile at another address. The juvenile is listed in stable condition at a Springfield hospital.

Police have not released any information about the possible shooter. Police interviewed several witnesses.

Stay tuned for the latest.

