Springfield-Greene County Health Department expects a normal flu season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A typical flu season is expected this year. Kendra Findley with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said masking, social distancing played a huge roll in the low number of cases a year ago. The number of cases reported was 73 and in 2019 it was more than 4,500.

Findley said currently Greene County has 22 cases. She said the data from years past show a spike after the holidays because more people are traveling and gathering in large groups. There are two types of influenza going around this time of year.

”No flu years typical,” said Findley. “That’s one of the really interesting things about influenza. What we’re seeing so far are approximately 50/50 between flu A and flu B. That’s actually not very typical for what we would expect to see normally at the beginning of flu season. We see mostly A and at the end of flu season it switches over and you see mostly B.”

Findley said if you’re not feeling well to stay home, rest, hydrate and if your symptoms don’t stop after five days to call your doctor. She said because the common cold, the flu and COVID-19 have similar symptoms be aware when you’re not feeling well to make sure you keep those around you safe.

“If you’re worried and you want to clear your mind most certainly it’s not going to hurt to get tested for COVID,” said Findley. “If you’re concerned you have more severe symptoms, you might want to have a respiratory panel if you’re not getting over your symptoms and have that flu test to see if in fact you have flu or COVID.”

Click here to see the latest flu trends in Greene County.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

“If you’re worried and you want to

clear your mind most certainly it’s not going to hurt to get tested for COVID,” said Findley. “If you’re concerned you have more severe symptoms, you might want to have a respiratory panel if you’re not getting over your symptoms, and have that flu test to see if in fact you have flu or COVID.”>