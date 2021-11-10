Advertisement

Work on the Bagnell Dam in Lake Ozark to be extended

Bagnell Dam
Bagnell Dam (KY3)
By Marina Silva
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Bagnell Dam is going to be closed a longer due to more construction work.

“As contractors have worked on the bridge, crews have discovered that the bridge deck is in worse condition than anticipated,” said MoDOT Resident Engineer Chris Graham. “Work will take more time than originally scheduled, meaning a longer-term closure of the bridge. In addition, bridge inspectors have determined that once the bridge is reopened, a load weight limit will be put into place.”

The weight limit calculated by MoDOT’S bridge division engineers is 18 tons.

The Bagnell Dam strip continues to be open while work is being done.

MoDOT will alert local businesses and residents of the new completion date once details are finalized.

