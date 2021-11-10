On Your Side Investigation: Springfield roofer ordered to give refunds and never operate business again

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Following an On Your Side Investigation, a Springfield roofer must give refunds. And he can never operate a similar business again.

It’s a court order. It all started with months of reporting from KY3′s Ashley Reynolds.

Dakoda Truitt owned Truitt’s Roofing. In the spring of 2020, customers, including a church, paid thousands for work that was never done. The Missouri Attorney General got involved. He filed a lawsuit against Truitt.

Now, Truitt is ordered to make things right. He must pay back customers a total of more than $70,000, plus penalties. He’s banned from operating a roofing business.

“I think that’s a big victory for consumers,” said Eric Schmitt, Missouri Attorney General. “This guy was a real bad actor and we are happy with the result.”

It’s a default judgment. Truitt never filed a response. He never showed up to court.

“We are going to do everything we can. Now that we got the judgment, we will seek to collect on the judgment. That would mean going after any assets he has or the company has. Everything we have under the law we are going to pursue to make consumer whole,” said Schmitt.

You might remember, Fair Grove First Baptist paid Truitt’s Roofing nearly $30,000. After our story aired, another company, which wishes to remain anonymous, finished the job. The church is mentioned in the judgment.

“Just to be completely transparent we don’t anticipate seeing any of the money,” said Mark Conn with Fair Grove, First Baptist Church. The young man appears to have spent most of it. I’m glad this action will save others from going through the same things we have experienced. I appreciate you so much, Ashley. For taking this and making it public. It was because of your tenacity and shining a light on this that any action began.”

Besides owing customers, Truitt also has judgments with supply companies. He owes them a total of about $137,000.

Since the beginning, we have repeatedly asked Truitt for an interview. He has declined in the past. Lately, he has not responded to our requests.

