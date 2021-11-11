Advertisement

105-year-old woman dashes to world record

By CNN
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (CNN) - A 105-year-old Louisiana woman holds a world record in the 100-meter dash.

Retired teacher Julia Hawkins took the top spot for the race at the Louisiana Senior Games on Saturday.

That makes her the first female track and field athlete, and the first American, to set this particular track and field world record.

Her win established an “age 105 and older” category.

Hawkins has won big before. At age 101, she won the 100-meter dash at the USA Track and Field Outdoors Masters Championships.

And in 2019, Hawkins won two gold medals for races at the Senior Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Hawkins said, “I want to keep running as long as I can. My message to others is that you have to stay active if you want to be healthy and happy as you age.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco & Firearm executed a federal search warrant on Skelton Tactical...
Osage Beach, Mo. business raided by ATF
Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking
A 30 year-old woman from New York back in Springfield to visit her family was attacked while...
Springfield Police Dept. investigating assault of woman, 30, walking in Rountree neighborhood
A northwest wind may gust to around 30 mph at times today and Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine returns with cooler air
Police responded to Grant Beach Park around 6:30 p.m.
Grant Beach Park neighbors say enough is enough after juvenile shot

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: One-Pan Maple Dijon Pork Tenderloin Bake
Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld music festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in...
Police radioed ‘crushing-type injuries’ as Houston concert continued
It's highly unlikely Covid-19 will ever go away completely in the US or across the globe, but...
COVID-19 hot spots offer sign of what could be ahead for US
It's highly unlikely Covid-19 will ever go away completely in the US or across the globe, but...
How the COVID-19 pandemic's end may look