Advertisement

Barry-Lawrence Regional Library receives grant to update technology

Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft will be presenting ceremonial checks to the Barry...
Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft will be presenting ceremonial checks to the Barry Lawrence Library District on Thursday.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft will present ceremonial checks to the Barry-Lawrence Library District on Thursday.

The Barry-Lawrence Regional Library District received two different grants. One totals more than $25,000. It allows the district to purchase 30 internet hotspots and two years of service for the public to use.

The other grant totals $58,475. It provides early literacy stations for children and 50 computers for public use.

“This allows us to turn over technology so that as it ages, we can phase it out, rather than just keeping it until it dies because we don’t have the funds to replace it,” said Library Director Gina Milburn. “We’re really excited to be able to give our customers up-to-date current technology for their use and our staff as well.”

Millburn says she’s ready to provide new WiFi services.

“It feels great. This is probably something we couldn’t have afforded to do,” said Milburn. “We know that in this rural area, we have a lot of underserved families. So either they can’t afford internet access, or they just can’t get it.”

Secretary Ashcroft will present one check at the Mt. Vernon Library at 12:15 p.m. and another in Monett at 1:15 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking
A 30 year-old woman from New York back in Springfield to visit her family was attacked while...
Springfield Police Dept. investigating assault of woman, 30, walking in Rountree neighborhood
Showers and thunderstorms will move across the Ozarks tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Tonight Then Colder
SBU placed on probation
Southwest Baptist University placed on ‘accredited probation’
Rebecca Rudd-Peate/Ozark County Jail
Missouri Supreme Court rules against Ozark County mother’s claim about evidence in death of daughter

Latest News

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Singapore Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.
Fact Finders: Can the president fire the vice president?
Fact Finders: The president's power over the vice president
Missouri launches new teacher recruitment portal
Missouri launches online recruitment tool to address teacher shortage; SPS leaders discuss
Fremont Hills
Authorities searching for a thief who hit a subdivision at the Fremont Hills Country Club