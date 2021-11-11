Barry-Lawrence Regional Library receives grant to update technology

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft will present ceremonial checks to the Barry-Lawrence Library District on Thursday.

The Barry-Lawrence Regional Library District received two different grants. One totals more than $25,000. It allows the district to purchase 30 internet hotspots and two years of service for the public to use.

The other grant totals $58,475. It provides early literacy stations for children and 50 computers for public use.

“This allows us to turn over technology so that as it ages, we can phase it out, rather than just keeping it until it dies because we don’t have the funds to replace it,” said Library Director Gina Milburn. “We’re really excited to be able to give our customers up-to-date current technology for their use and our staff as well.”

Millburn says she’s ready to provide new WiFi services.

“It feels great. This is probably something we couldn’t have afforded to do,” said Milburn. “We know that in this rural area, we have a lot of underserved families. So either they can’t afford internet access, or they just can’t get it.”

Secretary Ashcroft will present one check at the Mt. Vernon Library at 12:15 p.m. and another in Monett at 1:15 p.m.

