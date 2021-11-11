CLOSED CENTER: Amazon shares update on its closed fulfillment center in Republic, Mo.

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A spokesperson with Amazon says its fulfillment center in Republic will remain closed for a few more weeks.

The center closed in late October. Crews have been working to fix an unknown issue with the site. Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha says the closure is not impacting employee pay or the footprint of Amazon’s business.

“Employees regularly scheduled to work will continue receiving full pay while the site is closed,” said Rocha. “With our large network of facilities in the surrounding areas, there’s been no impact to customers, and orders will continue to arrive on time.”

Amazon has not released why the company closed the building. However, company officials tied it to cleaning on October 29 in a statement to KY3.

“We are currently closed for cleaning, unrelated to COVID-19, and will reopen upon completion. At this time, we are not expecting any impact to our customers and all employees will still be paid while we complete the cleaning process.”

The Amazon Fulfillment Center opened in August. The warehouse is a shipping site for Amazon. The company hoped to employ some 2,000 employees at the fulfillment center.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.