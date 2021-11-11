Deer firearm season starts Saturday: some community members express interest in extending hunting season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s deer firearms season starts on Saturday. This comes as people are seeing more deer out on the roads.

There are more than a million deer across Missouri. Last year, 297,214 deer were harvested during all of the hunting seasons combined.

Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation says the framework it has in place is effective.

”Seasons are set up so they don’t over impact the herd past the point where it can’t return,” Skalicky says. “It’s the time of the year, the lengths of the season, the amount of deer you can take. It’s all part of a system.”

Skalicky says people look forward to deer hunting every year.

“It’s a series. It’s kind of like a suite of hunting opportunities,” Skalicky says. “When you expand something, you would infringe on those hunting opportunities enjoyed by others.”

Changing the schedule could also lead to confusion.

“People plan for this a year in advance, sometimes more than that,” Skalicky says. “If we were back and forth with our season lengths or season dates, it would possibly lead to confusion and it would lead to frustration.”

However, more deer out can also cause an increase in car accidents.

Springfield resident Mike Gilmore says not only has he hit deer in the past, but so has his wife and daughter.

“Literally had these close calls so many times and literally just sometimes by inches,” Gilmore says. “It’s a millisecond-decision on what to do when that deer is right in front of you.”

That’s why Gilmore wants changes made to the hunting seasons.

“Maybe like a week sooner than it is now and a week later,” Gilmore says. “If they feel like the population is getting diminished too much, scale it back to what it is right now. It should not be locked in that we can never make adjustments to that season.”

Gilmore says he’s never seen more dead deer on the side of the roads than this year. The extensive damage to cars after a collision, can be costly for families.

“Not just the massive toll of millions of dollars of vehicles that are damaged and destroyed but the human factor of the injuries and fatality accidents,” Gilmore says.

Skalicky says if there is an overpopulation of deer in certain areas, managed hunts can be added within those specific areas.

However, there is a process to make any significant changes to the hunting schedules already in place.

“We have biologists that study our populations,” Skalicky says. “We have a layer of approval. I mean any changes to deer season starts out with our regulations committee. Then it goes to approval for the conservation commission. Then it would go up to the secretary of state. At all of these levels, there is opportunities for public input.”

Skalicky says it’s important for drivers to remain cautious when driving during deer season, especially at night. Tips for drivers can be found here.

