Laclede County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 on drug charges

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County deputies arrested a couple after a drug bust on Wednesday.

Daniel Jay Bledsoe, 40, faces a charge of delivering a controlled substance. Bledsoe is a convicted felon. Jessica Mechelle Doeden, 34, faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was wanted on a warrant for a probation violation.

Members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri Highway Patrol served a search warrant in the 19000 block of Independence. Officers seized 22 grams of methamphetamine, surveillance equipment, and a stolen vehicle. The street value of the methamphetamine is $2,200.

