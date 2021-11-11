Missouri Dept. of Natural Resources awards nearly $2.6 million to the city of Miller for wastewater improvements

MILLER, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded nearly $2.6 million in financial assistance to the city of Miller for upgrades to its wastewater treatment and collection system.

The project is estimated to cost $3.3 million and is expected to be completed by August 2022.

The project includes improvements to the wastewater treatment facility to meet permit requirements, including a pump station and flow meter and an ultraviolet disinfection system. It also includes upgrading the collection system to better convey peak flows to the lagoon, reduce inflow and infiltration, and eliminate sanitary sewer overflows. Improvements to the collection system include replacing the gravity main, repairing the lining, replacing certain sections of the pipeline, and repairing some manholes.

This project is expected to reduce sanitary sewer overflows and to improve effluent discharging into a tributary to Stahl Creek. It will also extend the wastewater treatment system’s life and efficiency so that it can continue serving the city well into the future.

Department-provided project funding consists of a $1 million loan, a $1 million grant through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, and a $500,000 state Rural Sewer Grant. Also included is a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The funding provided by the department will save the city’s ratepayers an estimated $1.5 million in principal and about $326,000 in interest over the loan’s 30-year term.

“One of our priorities is helping Missouri communities maintain and improve their water and wastewater treatment systems,” said Governor Mike Parson. “One way we do that is by making sure there is a variety of financial programs available and working closely with each community to tailor the assistance to meet its unique needs. Strong communities make a strong Missouri.”

“Grants and low-interest loans through the State Revolving Fund help Missouri communities with water and wastewater treatment system improvements that they might not have been able to undertake otherwise,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “We are here to help communities plan and fund infrastructure improvements that will help protect public and environmental health and provide local economic benefits as well.”

The Clean Water State Revolving Fund finances improvements to wastewater treatment facilities, sewer collection system rehabilitation and extensions, and combined sewer overflow corrections, as well as to the security, efficiency, and conservation measures. Communities who borrow from the fund benefit from the below-market interest rate and expert assistance provided throughout their project from a department project manager.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater, and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/water/business-industry-other-entities/financial-opportunities/financial-assistance-center.

