Missouri treasurer asks for help with returning unclaimed military medals to rightful owners

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is asking for help to reunite veterans and their...
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is asking for help to reunite veterans and their families with unclaimed military medals.(Missouri State Treasurer's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is asking for help to reunite veterans and their families with unclaimed military medals.

The Missouri Treasurer’s Office currently holds 251 military medals and insignia for safekeeping. Five purple hearts, four bronze stars and more than 100 other service medals are unclaimed as state leaders mark Veterans Day.

“As we honor and remember America’s military veterans, I want to remind Missourians of the over 200 military medals and insignia currently being held by the Unclaimed Property Division,” said Fitzpatrick in a news release. “It is the Treasurer’s Office policy to never sell or dispose of these medals—and it is a priority to return them to their rightful owners. I encourage Missourians to search the list and see if you recognize a name. Together, we can get these medals returned to the heroes who earned them. As always, we thank America’s military veterans for their service to this great country.”

Each year, financial institutions, businesses, government agencies, and other organizations turn over millions of dollars in cash, securities, and the contents of safe deposit boxes to the Treasurer’s Office.

These entities are required to turn over unclaimed property, such as military medals, to the Treasurer’s Office if there has been no contact or documented transaction with the owner for five years. The contents of safe deposit boxes often contain family heirlooms and keepsakes.

For a full list of medals, names, and last known addresses of the safe deposit box owners with the unclaimed military medals, CLICK HERE.

