Osage Beach, Mo. business raided by ATF

By Marina Silva
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms executed a federal search warrant on Skelton Tactical on Tuesday.

Jim Skelton, the owner of the firearms and ammunition shop, says agents came in after he made two sales. One of the guns he had recently was purchased at an auction.

”They came in he bought a firearm from me, from my truck. I had purchased a firearm at an auction, and there was no paperwork on it, and I sold it to him as an individual. I did not have it, the firearm was not purchased on the firearms license or anything. So I sold it to him as an individual,” said Skelton.

Skelton says the two then came in and bought several guns from his business. A woman filled out the proper paperwork.

”She indicated, yes, she was the firearm purchaser. When it came down to passing the money to me, the man passed me the money, not the girl. So they’re saying that that was incorrect,” said Skelton.

This is not the first time Skelton has had to deal with ATF. He had interactions when he got his license to sell firearms and then again earlier this year.

”I did not see anybody from the ATF for another three years. That was when my license expired after that period of time that I renewed it. Then they showed up in June and after several months. Going through my records, they told me I’d been doing things totally incorrect,” said Skelton.

ATF could not go into detail about what led to the investigation but did comment on the situation.

”We executed a federal search warrant in Osage Beach at the premise of Skelton Tactical. It was an ongoing federal investigation into violation of federal firearms laws,“ said John Ham, Public Information Officer for ATF, Kansas City Divison.

No arrests have been made.

