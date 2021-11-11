Police say pedestrian hit by car, driver leaves the scene in midtown Springfield
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian in midtown Springfield.
Officers responded to the crash near the intersection of Central and Jefferson around 3:30 p.m.
Police say the man did not cross at a crosswalk. Investigators say the pedestrian was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries.
