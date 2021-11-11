Shepherd of The Hills adoption center closed until next Thursday after a report of parvo

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Shepherd of the Hills adoption center is closing its doors for the next week after a puppy tested positive for parvo.

Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society director Jayme Tabuchi says the three dogs that have been exposed to the parvovirus are being treated and kept in isolation.

”Winifred, the one that did test positive, was pretty sad yesterday,” said director Jayme Tabuchi. “She was very lethargic, didn’t want to eat, didn’t want to drink, did a lot of laying around.”

The dog is showing signs of improvement.

”She is up she is wagging her tail, she’s eating, she’s drinking,” Tabuchi said.

Tabuchi says, fortunately, her two littermates are asymptomatic and are doing well. She says she is grateful for a partnership with the Shepherd of the Hills Vet Clinic because it can treat parvo.

”In the past, a parvovirus positive test would have most likely ended in euthanasia because it is an expensive treatment and it is very contagious,” Tabuchi said.

Staff will use the next week to deep clean the entire facility while the adoption center is closed. For animals needing to come in for vaccines, check-ups, or surgery, suite D is safe to enter.

”So what we have done is moved our cats from where we normally keep them into the office opening up an area we don’t normally use so that people can come into the facility and feel safe that the parvovirus-exposed puppies have never been in this part of the building,” Tabuchi said.

The shelter is also asking the public for extra cleaning supplies this week.

”We will need rag mop heads, the long string mop heads, we are in need of bleach,” Tabuchi said. “We are in need of Odaban disinfectant spray, we are in need of paper towels, and 55 gallon or larger trash bags because there is a lot of trash that will be going in and out,” said Tabuchi.

Tabuchi says these items can be dropped off at the main office, the shelter’s thrift store, or the vet clinic.

