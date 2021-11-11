Taste of the Ozarks: One-Pan Maple Dijon Pork Tenderloin Bake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Spice up your next pork tenderloin.

One-Pan Maple Dijon Pork Tenderloin Bake:

Ingredients:

1 pork tenderloin thawed

1 large sweet potato cut into one-inch cubes

1 large russet potato cut into one-inch cubes

1 lb brussels sprouts cut in half

1 onion large diced

2/3 cups maple syrup

1/4 cup dijon mustard

1 tbsp + 1 tsp salt

1 tsp + 1 tsp pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

Put all vegetables onto a greased baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with 1 tsp each of salt and pepper, toss to coat, and move vegetables away from the center of the pan creating an open space for the tenderloin. Place the pork tenderloin fat side up in the center of the pan. Mix maple syrup and dijon mustard. Pour over tenderloin to coat and pour any remaining vegetables. Push vegetables towards pork loin evenly spacing them out in the pan. Sprinkle pork loin with remaining salt and pepper. Bake in a 350-degree oven for thirty minutes or until pork loin reaches an internal temperature of 155 degrees. Remove from oven and let rest for five minutes. Slice pork tenderloin into desire slices and serve with roasted vegetables.

Recipe serves 4-6.

