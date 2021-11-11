Advertisement

Trial of Missouri man charged in wife’s death goes to jury

Defendant Joseph Elledge testifies how he carried his wife Mengqi Ji's body to her car after he...
Defendant Joseph Elledge testifies how he carried his wife Mengqi Ji's body to her car after he found her dead in the couple's apartment in Oct. 2019, during his murder trial Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Elledge is accused of killing his 28-year-old wife, whom he reported missing in October 2019. Her remains were found in March in a park near Columbia, Mo. (Don Shrubshell/Columbia Daily Tribune via AP, Pool)(Don Shrubshell | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The case of a Missouri man who is accused of killing his wife and burying her body is now in the hands of a jury.

Closing arguments were held Thursday in the trial of Joseph Elledge. He is charged with first-degree murder in the October 2019 death of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji, whose remains were found in March.

The judge told the jurors they could consider convicting Elledge of lesser charges, including second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter or involuntary manslaughter.

During closing arguments, prosecutor Dan Knight urged the jury to convict Elledge of first-degree murder. Elledge’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said Elledge made bad decisions after his wife’s death but he never intended to kill her.

