A Vietnam Veteran in Springfield, Mo. reflects on his years of military service

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Vietnam Veteran Nolan Moody was gifted a camouflaged photo album years ago by his sister-in-law. The album holds decades of pictures, documents, and even badges from his military career. Moody joined the military 56 years ago.

At just 18, Moody left Springfield and headed west for basic camp in San Diego. The album has his boot camp pictures and even the document his mother had to sign for him to enlist in the Marine Corps. Moody served in Vietnam as a hydraulic aircraft mechanic. He was in Chu Lai near Da Nang.

“It was hot,” said Moody. “There was always a threat of rocket attacks.”

He arrived in 1968 and left 13 months later. He started working and then his military career took another direction.

“I joined the Army National Guard in November 1974,” said Moody.

He retired in 1993 and a year later joined various veterans’ organizations. Moody is currently the commander for the VFW Post 3404. He even was the commander in the 1990s. It’s a title he wears proudly.

“I’m a better Marine now than I was in the Marine Corps,” said Moody. “I’m more active now.”

Veteran organizations like the VFW and American Legion provide services and support for veterans, their families, and the community.

“I’ve been involved in area Memorial Day programs,” said Moody. “Veteran’s Day parades in Springfield and Willard. I’ve done almost 1,200 funerals.”

On this Veterans Day, he asks you to thank a veteran for their service past and present.

“Memorial Day honors deceased veterans,” said Moody. “Veterans Day is a good day to thank a veteran. I’ve got a son that was in the Army and today I thank him for his service.”

The VFW Post at National and Atlantic is hosting a free pancake breakfast for veterans until 10:30 Thursday morning.

