Why veterans say Veterans Day 2021 feels different compared to recent years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Veterans Day is different this year than in the past.

For the first Veterans Day in 20 years, the U.S. is not involved in a major conflict. President Joe Biden pulled U.S. troops out of Afghanistan in the late summer, nearly 20 years after the attacks of 9/11.

Veterans at the VFW Post 3404 on Atlantic Street in Springfield say they are here to remember others who lost their lives and celebrate their accomplishments. Veteran Brian Fisher, who served from 2001 to March of 2021, said not being in a major conflict is a relief.

“It’s fantastic that we’re not in any major conflicts right now,” said Fisher. “But it’s time to prepare for the next one. And, and while Veterans Day today is kind of a celebration, we’ve got our brothers and sisters that are out there training, preparing for the things that we don’t even know are coming.”

Fisher asks you to donate your time to a local VFW or your Veterans Affairs hospital because it will mean a lot to those who served.

