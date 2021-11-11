Woman beaten in Rountree Neighborhood likely not intended target, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a woman beaten in an assault Monday evening in the Rountree Neighborhood was likely not the intended target.

A 30-year-old woman from New York, who had returned to Springfield to visit her family, reported to police that she was attacked by another woman. It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Meadowmere Street. The woman suffered significant facial injuries before a neighbor came out to chase off the suspect.

In an update Thursday, Springfield police said, “While the motive for the assault is still being investigated, it is likely the female suspect was looking for a different person when she attacked the victim.”

Shortly after the reported assault Monday, police responded to a disturbance call in the 1300 block of South Pickwick Avenue. The location was within a few blocks of the assault. Officers later learned of a disturbance that happened prior to the assault, though it’s unclear exactly what time that happened.

A man called officers over a verbal disturbance with a woman. Police say that man and the woman were previously involved in a relationship. After reviewing information from both cases, investigators believe that the woman involved in that dispute was the same woman who attacked the victim in the assault.

Surveillance video from the assault shows a SUV in the area at the time of the assault. The involvement of the vehicle, possibly a tan-colored Chevrolet Suburban, is being investigated. Detectives are looking to question the vehicle’s owner or driver.

The suspect is described as a white woman in her late 20′s or early 30′s. The victim told police the suspect was around 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with a skinny or athletic build, and wearing a navy-blue sports bra and pink floral leggings.

If you have any information, contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.