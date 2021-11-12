Advertisement

Arkansas fatal crashes over 500 for 2021, ASP says

This year's fatal crash number is the third-largest annual number of fatalities in Arkansas...
By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Records show Arkansas is currently at 541 fatal crashes for the year 2021 as of Thursday, according to Arkansas State Police.

This year’s fatal crash number is on track to top the year 2016, which is the second most number of fatalities in a five-year span with 543 fatalities, with 2020 leading with 613.

Paragould Police Public Information Officer Captain Brad Snyder said the most common causes of fatal crashes are either head-on collisions or failure to yield with speed being a factor.

Joyce Rider, a Hoxie woman who lost her son to a fiery vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Bono, said something has to be done to address the number of fatalities.

“I don’t know if the speed limit needs to be regulated a little bit more, brought down, or what,” Rider said.

Rider believes the key to lowering the fatality number is implementing professional education, adding it should start with the youth.

“They’re driving—educate all of us! We might all need a refresher course,” she said.

She mentioned if road conditions were better and people had more education in driving, there would not be any more people losing their loved ones due to another crash.

