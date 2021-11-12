Barry County Sheriff’s Office examines new ways to recruit officers as call volume increases

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -The Barry County Sheriff’s Office reports an increase in calls at a time when it’s dealing with staffing shortages.

Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd says the department is down five road officers and one investigator. He says this has created many challenges for the staff.

“It has been crazy,” said Sheriff Danny Boyd. “We were averaging around 1,400 calls a month and it’s spiked a little bit more. I think we’re up to 1,500 the last month.”

For domestic calls, the sheriff’s office likes to send two officers.

“That’s your high-risk situation and right now we’re not able to do that because we don’t have the staffing,” Boyd said.

Officers have even changed from 12-hour shifts to eight-hour shifts to help with coverage.

”The guys liked them because it gave them more time off,” Sheriff Boyd said. “They don’t get to spend as much time with their family, so it is harder.”

Boyd says a big issue with hiring new officers is the pay rate.

”Our pay is low, we have two bigger municipalities in our county and they pay more than our deputies get paid,” said Sheriff Boyd.

The starting pay for a deputy is $31,200. Correctional officers start at $26,000 a year. Deputy Sheriff Randy Kalbaugh says the sheriff’s office has always been known as a training ground for officers, but he thinks the pay could be better.

”If we can offer a better or a more competitive pay range then we could get some of these guys that would want to come here and stay here,” Randy Kalbaugh said.

Sheriff Boyd says they hope to pass a law enforcement tax in April to increase salaries for the department.

Job applications can be picked up at the Barry County Sheriffs Office Administration building. You can also call the office and request an application be sent to you. The administration building phone number is 417-847-6556

