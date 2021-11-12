CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies investigate nearly a dozen catalytic converters stolen from a Springfield business

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Greene County deputies recovered 11 catalytic converters taken from vehicles on Buddy's Auto Mall in Brookline. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives are looking for two men who stole nearly a dozen catalytic converters from a western Greene County business. The commercial burglary happened at Buddy’s Auto Mall in Brookline. It’s in the 5700 block of W. Highway 60.

Security video from the business shows two men on the property in the early morning hours of November 2 and on the evening of November 7. The owner discovered a hole had been cut in the fence. He reported seeing two men leave just before deputies arrived.

Deputies found 5 catalytic converters and a reciprocating saw sitting outside the fence. Investigators then brought out K-9 Loki to try to locate the men. Loki tracked their scent to a pile of 6 stolen catalytic converters.

If you have any information on this crime or you recognize the men, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

