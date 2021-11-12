App saves hiker lost at the Lake of the Ozarks State Park

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - An app recently helped first responders save a girl who was lost and injured at the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.

The “What3Words” app, which is based out of the United Kingdom, can be used to track your location. The app assigns three distinct words for users to navigate to precise locations.

Jeff Melencamp, captain at Osage Beach Fire Protection District, hopes the app can be more widely used.

”We were called for two females, one had injured her ankle on a trail,” said Melencamp. “[The app] gave us location between marker M and N.”

The girl with an ankle injury was eventually found safe and treated for her injuries. The app helped first responders pinpoint her location.

“We do have maps of the trail in our trucks, but we don’t have the letter designations along the map,” said Melencamp. “A lot of places you go, you don’t necessarily know the specific location, whether you’re out on the water, out on a trail or going camping.”

He said he remembered hearing about the “What3Words” app from a colleague. It is a free for Apple and Google Play users.

The way it works: The world is broken up in a grid. Each little square available on the grid has three random words associated with it. All you have to do is click the square. It tells you are and it gives you three words. Then anyone can go straight to your exact location.

The words mouth, mozzarella and motherhood helped with the rescue of the girl.

