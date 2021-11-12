Heavy police presence at Barnes and Noble in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There is a heavy police presence Thursday evening near the Barnes and Noble store in south Springfield.

Officers responded to a call that came in just before 10 p.m. Thursday. At least a dozen Springfield Police and Greene County sheriff cars responded to the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, near Glenstone and Battlefield, amid an ongoing investigation.

@kytv @ksprnews BREAKING: We’re following a large police presence off of Battlefield road near a stretch of businesses. When we arrived on scene an ambulance was immediately escorted off scene. Dozens of police are at the scene right now on both sides of Battlefield. pic.twitter.com/HeFrpb8ZX8 — Michael Van Schoik (@MichaelVan_KY3) November 12, 2021

An ambulance departed from the scene as KY3′s reporting crew arrived. Officers are investigating around several businesses, including the Barnes and Noble and GameStop.

KY3 has reached out to the Springfield Police Department for more information. We will update as more details become available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.