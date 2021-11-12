Advertisement

Heavy police presence at Barnes and Noble in south Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There is a heavy police presence Thursday evening near the Barnes and Noble store in south Springfield.

Officers responded to a call that came in just before 10 p.m. Thursday. At least a dozen Springfield Police and Greene County sheriff cars responded to the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, near Glenstone and Battlefield, amid an ongoing investigation.

An ambulance departed from the scene as KY3′s reporting crew arrived. Officers are investigating around several businesses, including the Barnes and Noble and GameStop.

KY3 has reached out to the Springfield Police Department for more information. We will update as more details become available.

