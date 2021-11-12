Jordan Valley Community Health announces plans for women and children’s clinic at former Price Cutter location in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The old Price Cutter grocery store at Grand and Kansas Expressway became well-known in the past year when it was purchased by the Jordan Valley Community Health Center and used for mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics and later monoclonal antibody treatments when the state brought in its disaster assistance team to help during a Delta variant surge.

But on Friday at a ground-breaking ceremony (that was actually a concrete block-breaking ceremony inside the already existing building) it was announced that the old Price Cutter’s next reincarnation will be as a clinic for women and children with a much-needed 50,000 square-feet available to use.

“First of all I was wondering how much hay you could put in here,” said Missouri Governor Mike Parson during the ceremony.

The new facility, which is getting $6.5 million dollars in state funding as well as $1 million from Healthy Blue, will have an outpatient surgery center, prenatal and OBGYN services, a pediatric clinic (including physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy) and a dental clinic.

As to why the new clinic will be patient-specific?

“The majority of our patients are women and children,” answered Alexis Brown, Jordan Valley’s Executive Director of Clinics. “In the past we have continually grown about 15-20 percent a year. At our current location we’re sitting on top of each other and we just need to spread out. We need to be able to give more access to patients and the best way for us to do that is have a new, larger space.”

“We are currently at capacity at our current locations, but with the addition of this building, it will give Jordan Valley the ability to expand our current comprehensive services,” said Brooks Miller, President and CEO of Jordan Valley. “Even more exciting, this property will also allow us to broaden our impact, as we to try to meet the future demands of the community. We are looking at adding housing, childcare, and other programs, and think this site will give us the capacity to add these services to benefit our patients that we have the privilege to serve.”

From construction work to expansion of medical services, the new clinic also means more jobs and at the ceremony Governor Parson brought up the state’s Fast Track Incentive Program that supplies financial aid for people to improve their work skills.

“Eighty percent of the people that took advantage of Fast Track were women,” he said. “The vast majority of them went into healthcare.”

Jordan Valley is also providing job incentives like an apprenticeship program that gives students on-the-job training while they’re going to school.

“It’s more hands-on,” explained Hayleigh Gregg-Crider, a student in the apprenticeship program. “It’s not like they just put you in a book. You get to actually get out there and try it yourself. It makes it a lot easier.”

“I went to school and it was paid,” added former apprenticeship student Noelle Perry. “I wasn’t worried about having to go find a full-time job and I had that security.”

“I think what Jordan Valley is doing is a good example,” Parson said. “They’re trying to train people and get them ready for the workforce. Our employment numbers are down to about 15,000 statewide now but we continue to have over 100,000 job openings in the state.”

This will be the ninth clinic for the Jordan Valley Community Health Center, which is Missouri’s largest federally-qualified health system that mainly serves Medicaid or under-served patients.

The construction is being done in three phases with phase one, which includes the surgical area, scheduled to be completed next spring. The other two phases don’t have definite completion dates yet and officials said they’re dealing with supply chain issues just like everyone else.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.