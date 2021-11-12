Missouri to offer credit and identity theft monitoring resources to teachers after security flaw

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri is planning to offer up to 12 months of credit and identity theft monitoring services for teachers impacted by a security flaw on a state website.

The resources will be available for nearly 620,000 past and present certified educators who personally identifiable information was contained in the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s database.

In October, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch discovered a flaw that potentially exposed social security numbers of an estimated 100,000 Missouri teachers. A notification from the Public School and Education Employee Retirement Systems of Missouri says the incident happened September 11 when a system employee’s email account was accessed by an unauthorized individual.

According to an announcement Wednesday, DESE will send out letters out to certified educators across the state whose personally identifiable information may have been compromised.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said the state is unaware of any misuse of individual information outside of an isolated incident. Though state leaders say the resources come out of an abundance of caution.

“Educators have enough on their plates right now and I want to apologize to them for this incident and the additional inconvenience it may cause them,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “It is unacceptable. The security of the data we collect is of the utmost importance to our agency. Rest assured that we are working closely with OA-ITSD to resolve this situation.”

The services will be offered through IDX and cost the state nearly $800,000. Educators may contact the IDX Call Center Monday through Friday at 833-325-1777 from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m.

