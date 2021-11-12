Police confirm shooting involving officer near Battlefield and Glenstone in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after a shooting involving an officer near Glenstone Avenue and Battlefield Road in south Springfield.
It’s unclear how may officers and suspects may have been involved or who fired shots or at this time. Information on possible injuries is also unclear. We are working to confirm more information.
There is a heavy police presence Thursday evening near the Barnes and Noble store amid the ongoing investigation.
Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams shared the following update via Twitter on Thursday night.
Officers responded to a call that came in just before 10 p.m. Thursday. At least a dozen Springfield Police and Greene County sheriff cars responded to the scene.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area, near Glenstone and Battlefield, amid an ongoing investigation.
An ambulance departed from the scene as KY3′s reporting crew arrived. Officers are investigating around several businesses, including the Barnes and Noble and GameStop.
KY3 has reached out to the Springfield Police Department for more information. We will update as more details become available.
