Son charged in father’s stabbing death, homicide investigation underway in Carroll County, Ark.

HOLIDAY ISLAND, Ark. (KY3) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after a man was found in a yard with multiple stab wounds in Holiday Island, Arkansas.

Authorities say Richard Brotherton was found dead Wednesday morning near a home on Apache Road in the Indian Hills neighborhood.

His son, Gabriel Brotherton, faces first-degree murder charges in the investigation. He is being held at the Carroll County Detention Center. Investigators have not yet determined a motive in the death.

“Never in a million years would I have suspected this to happen in Holiday Island, or in my neighborhood,” said Tracy Williams, a resident of Indian Hills.

Holiday Island isn’t like most communities. You won’t find any schools, but instead tennis courts and golf courses. The median age of people who live in Holiday Island is 64.5

“Holiday Island was started as a second-home community in the early days. It evolved basically into a retirement community,” said Larry Stamps, a longtime member of the community.

With that, things tend to stay very quiet. Thus, several neighbors were shocked by the swarm of emergency vehicles they woke up to Wednesday morning.

“In total, there were probably 25 cars,” said Williams. “I went down there to see if my friend that lives next door was okay, and the officer working the scene told me I didn’t need to be down there.”

The Carroll County Sheriffs office declined an interview Thursday, stating the crime was still under investigation.

“I don’t believe anything like this has ever happened there,” said Stamps. “Need to help each other get through this because this is not normal for this community.”

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Arkansas State Police.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.