Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. offering incentives at winter vaccine events

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This holiday season, Springfield Public Schools and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks joined the Springfield-Greene County Health Department in the fight against COVID-19 to offer prizes for people who receive their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Finish Strong 417 Winter Vaccine Events.

Each person taking the step to become fully vaccinated by getting a first or second dose at the events will receive a $50 gift card. Participants will also be entered into a drawing to win $15,000 in prizes, donated by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

Prizes include:

PlayStation 5

Apple iPad

Backyard Discovery Playset

Season passes to Silver Dollar City, White Water, and Wonders of Wildlife.

And more!

The Springfield Greene-County Health Department Winter Vaccine Events are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 20 and Dec. 11.

To ensure that these events are accessible to our community, vaccination opportunities will be offered at two locations, simultaneously. The event will take place in northwest Springfield at Williams Elementary (2205 W. Kearney Street) and in southeast Springfield at the Health Department Vaccination Event (1425 E. Battlefield Road).

Everyone over five years of age is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Winter Vaccine Events. Booster doses will also be available for people in the community who are eligible for a booster. Individuals who are unsure of their eligibility or if a booster dose is recommended for them can use the Booster Eligibility Questionnaire for guidance.

“It is incredibly good news that as we look ahead to winter break, all children and adults across our campuses will have the opportunity to develop immunity to COVID-19,” said Dr. Grenita Lathan, Superintendent of Springfield Public Schools.

Individuals who receive their first dose on November 20 will be eligible for their second dose on December 11 and will be considered fully vaccinated just in time for Christmas! Getting vaccinated before holiday gatherings can protect you and your loved ones from a severe illness from COVID-19 infection.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines and other vaccination opportunities, visit vaccine417.com or call the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.

