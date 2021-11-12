Springfield-Greene County Park Board responds to officer-involved shooting; park ranger recovering

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A park ranger with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries today after being shot during an incident Thursday night.

The ranger, whose name has not been released, provided backup to Springfield Police Department officers near the intersection of South Glenstone and East Battlefield just before 10 p.m. Police are investigating the incident.

Springfield-Greene County Park Rangers are law enforcement officers, commissioned through the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. They are dispatched through 911. Park Rangers have jurisdiction in both the city and county, not limited to parks. While on patrol, rangers often provide backup to officers with Springfield Police, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, area School Resource officers, Airport Police, and other agencies within Greene County.

“First off, all our thoughts and prayers are with our park ranger and his family, as well as the Springfield Police officers involved in this incident,” said Director of Parks Bob Belote. “We are extremely proud of our park rangers and the work they do with our law enforcement partner agencies, who work tirelessly and too often in harm’s way in keeping our community safe.”

