Springfield officers involved in fatal shooting placed on administrative leave; neighbor recalls gunfire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A park ranger with the Springfield-Greene County Parks Department is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday night.

An officer-involved shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near the Battlefield Mall. The Springfield Police Department told KY3 News on Friday morning two officers who assisted with gunfire are on administrative leave.

Police say one man was killed during the exchange of gunfire. An investigation into the incident is underway. Police told KY3 News gunfire was exchanged just before 10 p.m. between the suspect and two officers in the parking lot of Barnes and Noble.

This left the suspect dead and the Springfield-Greene County Parks Department officer was quickly taken to a hospital. Police said the suspect was highly intoxicated outside of Downing Street Pour House. Officers said he left his vehicle and ran to the backside of Barnes and Noble. Before arriving on the scene, officers received a tip that the suspect was possibly armed. When police confronted the suspect, gunfire occurred.

Nearby businesses were placed on lockdown, and even nearby neighbors said they heard the gunfire.

“It kind of caught my attention, but then I heard another round of about five or six shots,” said neighbor Heather Pope. “[It was] followed by the third round of about another five or six shots. Then followed by a ton of police sirens. I knew something significant had occurred last night but had no idea it was to the level that it was.”

Pope lives just a few streets down from the gunfire. She said occasionally she leaves her bedroom window cracked and is used to some noise in the area. Pope said this was different.

“It was unnerving to know that it was so, so close,” she said. “And it wasn’t one or two shots. I mean it was a long period of, probably it felt like five to 10 minutes, but it was probably only one or two. It’s just terrifying to know that it can happen right here in your backyard. I mean, to be frank, that’s how it was. It was really scary.”

Pope said worries about crime in Springfield.

“The city has changed drastically,” she said. “There seem to be a lot more shootings nowadays. And I don’t know what’s going on that’s causing all of this. I don’t know if it’s the pandemic or what, but it’s scary knowing that this can happen so close to your home.”

Pope said she is praying for every person involved in the incident.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as we continue to learn more.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

