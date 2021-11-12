Advertisement

Springfield officers involved in fatal shooting placed on administrative leave; neighbor recalls gunfire

By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A park ranger with the Springfield-Greene County Parks Department is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday night.

An officer-involved shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near the Battlefield Mall. The Springfield Police Department told KY3 News on Friday morning two officers who assisted with gunfire are on administrative leave.

Police say one man was killed during the exchange of gunfire. An investigation into the incident is underway. Police told KY3 News gunfire was exchanged just before 10 p.m. between the suspect and two officers in the parking lot of Barnes and Noble.

This left the suspect dead and the Springfield-Greene County Parks Department officer was quickly taken to a hospital. Police said the suspect was highly intoxicated outside of Downing Street Pour House. Officers said he left his vehicle and ran to the backside of Barnes and Noble. Before arriving on the scene, officers received a tip that the suspect was possibly armed. When police confronted the suspect, gunfire occurred.

Nearby businesses were placed on lockdown, and even nearby neighbors said they heard the gunfire.

“It kind of caught my attention, but then I heard another round of about five or six shots,” said neighbor Heather Pope. “[It was] followed by the third round of about another five or six shots. Then followed by a ton of police sirens. I knew something significant had occurred last night but had no idea it was to the level that it was.”

Pope lives just a few streets down from the gunfire. She said occasionally she leaves her bedroom window cracked and is used to some noise in the area. Pope said this was different.

“It was unnerving to know that it was so, so close,” she said. “And it wasn’t one or two shots. I mean it was a long period of, probably it felt like five to 10 minutes, but it was probably only one or two. It’s just terrifying to know that it can happen right here in your backyard. I mean, to be frank, that’s how it was. It was really scary.”

Pope said worries about crime in Springfield.

“The city has changed drastically,” she said. “There seem to be a lot more shootings nowadays. And I don’t know what’s going on that’s causing all of this. I don’t know if it’s the pandemic or what, but it’s scary knowing that this can happen so close to your home.”

Pope said she is praying for every person involved in the incident.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as we continue to learn more.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect has died and a parks department officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire...
Suspect killed, officer shot in exchange of gunfire near Battlefield and Glenstone in south Springfield
Amazon Distribution Site/Republic, Mo.
CLOSED CENTER: Amazon shares update on its closed fulfillment center in Republic, Mo.
A 30 year-old woman from New York back in Springfield to visit her family was attacked while...
Woman beaten in Rountree Neighborhood likely not intended target, police say
The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco & Firearm executed a federal search warrant on Skelton Tactical...
Osage Beach, Mo. business raided by ATF
Officers responded to the crash near the intersection of Central and Jefferson around 3:30 p.m.
Police say pedestrian hit by car, driver leaves the scene in midtown Springfield

Latest News

Courtesy: Wheeling, Ill. Police Dept.
Police arrest man in western Missouri wanted for questioning in deaths of mother, infant
Springfield-Greene County Health Department shares new incentives for vaccinations
Springfield-Greene County Health Department shares new incentives for vaccinations
Springfield officers involved in fatal shooting placed on administrative leave; neighbor recalls gunfire
The CDC issued a new warning that the measles virus could become a global threat. In the report...
CoxHealth leaders encourage parents to vaccinate children against measles