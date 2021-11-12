Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Injury crash Friday afternoon closes 2 lanes of U.S. 65 in Springfield

The crash happened around the noon hour in the northbound lanes near the Chestnut Expressway.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash on U.S. 65 in Springfield on Friday closed lanes of traffic.

It appears the crash involved two vehicles. One car crashed into a guardrail. We do not know how serious the injuries are.

