TRAFFIC ALERT: Injury crash Friday afternoon closes 2 lanes of U.S. 65 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash on U.S. 65 in Springfield on Friday closed lanes of traffic.

The crash happened around the noon hour in the northbound lanes near the Chestnut Expressway.

It appears the crash involved two vehicles. One car crashed into a guardrail. We do not know how serious the injuries are.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.