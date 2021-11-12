Veterans Day: Saluting those who have faced life-altering circumstances

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Talk to anyone who’s ever served in the military and most of them will admit they come out of the service a different person than they came in.

“It definitely changes you,” said Brig. Gen. Dean Thompson, who spoke at a public Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday at Drury University. “For some people it’s a positive change and other people struggle with it.”

Thompson enlisted in the Army Reserve in 1985 and has since served across the U.S. and the world, including Afghanistan, Germany and Armenia.

He has earned an Associate of Science in Paralegal Studies from Drury University, in addition to Bachelor of Science and Master of Public Administration degrees from Missouri State University and a Master of Strategic Studies degree from the United States Army War College. In his civilian occupation, Thompson serves as the vice president-chief economic development officer for City Utilities of Springfield.

Thompson pointed out that people who enlist in armed services learn a lot of great character traits like teamwork, discipline, loyalty and perseverance.

“There’s few organizations you’re going to find that have leadership training like the military,” he said. “The skill-set and discipline to arrive at work, do a job and have a good attitude are some of the things the military instills in you. Veterans from all walks of life come back to the community and thrive by using the lessons they’ve taken from the military.”

But there are also those who come home with a different perspective, changes in their personalities and difficulty readjusting.

“”You go overseas for maybe a year and you’re introduced to many things you’ve never seen in the United States,” Thompson explained. “It doesn’t necessarily even have to be a combat situation. But you’re away from your family and probably the most difficult thing to come back to is that life at home has moved on. Everybody deals with that to different degrees. But there becomes a gap of understanding the situation and you play catch up over the course of many years.”

And that’s why just as we honor our vets, we must also understand the possible emotional scars they’re dealing with.

“The thing about the military is some of those bad memories are what binds us together,” Thompson said. “So it’s always good to be able to talk another veteran that can appreciate what you’re going through. That’s my advice but I know it’s really counterintuitive to what you’d think in the military. It’s more of a macho organization with men and women who are some of the toughest people around and that’s not something that’s natural to them.”

And as they look at the division in our country today, what are veterans thinking of the world they see?

“It’s like anything. There’s good and bad,” said U.S. Marine veteran John Wilcox, who was in the service from 1954-57. “I am pessimistic but there’s enough good people in this country that can make us better than we are today.”

“I think every generation has had some pessimism about future generations,” Thompson added. “Sometimes we get wrapped up in events but you really just need to talk to veterans and service members. I promise you that will give you a lot of hope for our future.”

Or you could have driven by Cherokee Middle School on Veterans Day. The school in south Springfield had thousands of flags all along its sidewalks and curbs as a tribute to veterans in a tradition that was started over a decade ago by the choir program.

“We’ll have community members give us a call and say, ‘Hey, thank you for thinking of our veterans and honoring them,’” said Cherokee Principal Andre Illig. “And what a great way for our middle schoolers to really understand the value of the flag as well as the people who serve under our flag.”

