Advertisement

Why business owners okay with extension of Bagnell Dam construction

By Marina Silva
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT announced it will extend construction on the Bagnell Dam Bridge after finding new structural damage.

One of the owners at Lucky’s Bar & Grill in Lake Ozark says he just wants the project to be done right.

“If it’s gonna take a little bit longer, I’m pretty much okay with it because I want it to be right,” said Larry Van Huten.

His business is near where the construction is happening. He says it has impacted his business a little bit.

”My business has been down somewhat, I’ve got a good local following. I’m an Iowa bar so I have a lot of football. On weekends, I do really great. The week’s a little bit slower, but the weekends I’d still do pretty good,” said Van Huten.

When the dam is open, he drives over it a decent amount.

”Honestly, I drive over it a lot, and the walls and the sidewalk and stuff were crumbling pretty bad. So I’ll be real truthful, sometimes when I went over, I held my breath,” said Van Huten.

The work on the Dam started in September-it was expected to be done next month, now it has been extended due to the condition being worse than expected.

”The plan right now, as you know, we had our first successful pour this week, we’ve got three pours, I believe, scheduled for next week. So really, our plan right now is to take advantage of the better weather that we have in the forecast and get as far through the process as we can,” said Randy Aulbur, Assistant District Engineer for MoDOT.

Crews have been working day and night to get the project done as fast as they can.

”It’s important for everybody to remember this structure was built I believe in 1929, and it’s kind of inevitable thing that we’ve got to do some maintenance on it from time to time. So we’re really trying to be proactive about that,” said Aulbur.

For Van Huten, he is okay as long as it’s done right. He says he has enjoyed getting to know the crew as they come in.

”They’re super nice guys. It’s a group out of St. Louis and I’ve talked to them. They come in here for lunch and stuff like that, super good guys.”

There is no expected timeline for when the project will be done. It depends on the weather.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect has died and a parks department officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire...
Suspect killed, officer shot in exchange of gunfire near Battlefield and Glenstone in south Springfield
Amazon Distribution Site/Republic, Mo.
CLOSED CENTER: Amazon shares update on its closed fulfillment center in Republic, Mo.
A 30 year-old woman from New York back in Springfield to visit her family was attacked while...
Woman beaten in Rountree Neighborhood likely not intended target, police say
The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco & Firearm executed a federal search warrant on Skelton Tactical...
Osage Beach, Mo. business raided by ATF
Officers responded to the crash near the intersection of Central and Jefferson around 3:30 p.m.
Police say pedestrian hit by car, driver leaves the scene in midtown Springfield

Latest News

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an increase in calls at a time when it’s dealing...
Barry County Sheriff’s Office examines new ways to recruit officers as call volume increases
Jordan Valley Community Health Center adding new clinic
Construction on Bagnell Dam at Lake of the Ozarks extended
Springfield officers involved in fatal shooting placed on administrative leave; police identify man killed