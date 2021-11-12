ON YOUR SIDE: SeniorAge to offer help with health insurance enrollment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you don’t have insurance, open enrollment is underway on the government website healthcare.gov through the Affordable Care Act.

If you need help navigating your options, there will be an event next Friday, Nov. 19, at the Library Center in south Springfield. You can get one-on-one help from folks with SeniorAge.

Be sure to bring your income tax return and proof of your social security numbers. Guests are also asked to estimate their income for next year.

If you’re happy with your current healthcare plan, SeniorAge wants you to know this:

“That plan will change Jan. 1. There are other plans that will come in that could be better and could be cheaper. But taking a look at them every year is very important. That’s why we encourage people to do that by Dec. 15,” said Treva Warrick a case manager with SeniorAge.

Prior to next Friday’s event, you need to call ahead and schedule an appointment. CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment.

