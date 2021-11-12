ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield City Utilities warns of phone scam over service disconnections

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Utilities says a phone scam is making the rounds, one through which someone is calling customers and threatens to disconnect their service.

City Utilities advises customers to watch out for a scam in which they are asked for immediate payment or told their utility service will be disconnected without it.

If you receive a call demanding immediate payment, do not give them any personal information, hang up and call City Utilities directly at 417-863-9000.

‼ SCAM ALERT ‼



We've received reports of a scam caller threatening to disconnect your service if you don't pay them immediately.



HANG UP if you receive a questionable call. If you're concerned about the status of your account, DM us or call us at 417-863-9000. #ScamAlert pic.twitter.com/5GGs4h8XQw — City Utilities (@cityutilities) November 12, 2021

