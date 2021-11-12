Advertisement

ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield City Utilities warns of phone scam over service disconnections

(KSPR)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Utilities says a phone scam is making the rounds, one through which someone is calling customers and threatens to disconnect their service.

City Utilities advises customers to watch out for a scam in which they are asked for immediate payment or told their utility service will be disconnected without it.

If you receive a call demanding immediate payment, do not give them any personal information, hang up and call City Utilities directly at 417-863-9000.

