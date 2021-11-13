Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old boy from California

An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento,...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento, Calif., by Joshua Yago, 30.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 2:27 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento, Calif., by Joshua Yago, 30.

Leo is 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. He has brown, curly hair and brown eyes.

Yago is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pound. Yago also has a tattoo on his right eye.

They were last seen in a 2011 gray BMW 328i with California license plate 6NTU367

Authorities say Yago should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anybody with information should call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect has died and a parks department officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire...
Suspect killed, officer shot in exchange of gunfire near Battlefield and Glenstone in south Springfield
Amazon Distribution Site/Republic, Mo.
CLOSED CENTER: Amazon shares update on its closed fulfillment center in Republic, Mo.
Officer-involved shooting near Battlefield Mall
Springfield officers involved in fatal shooting placed on administrative leave; police identify man killed
A 30 year-old woman from New York back in Springfield to visit her family was attacked while...
Woman beaten in Rountree Neighborhood likely not intended target, police say
The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco & Firearm executed a federal search warrant on Skelton Tactical...
Osage Beach, Mo. business raided by ATF

Latest News

Ahmeel Fowler, 26, is in the Greene County Jail.
Police arrest man in Springfield wanted for questioning in deaths of mother, infant in the Chicago area
A California man found 3 bears eating his food and ransacking his home last month.
Man finds bears eating KFC in his kitchen
A California man found 3 bears eating his food and ransacking his home last month.
Man finds bears eating KFC in his kitchen
FILE - The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Medicare's...
Alzheimer’s drug cited as Medicare premium jumps by $21.60