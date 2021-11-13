Fire damages 20 acres of forested area near Newburg, Mo., likely started by human

DOOLITTLE Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a human likely started a large fire Friday night in a forested area near Newburg, Missouri.

Crews from the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection and other agencies responded to a cover fire nearly 20 acres in size Friday night.

The fire started around 6 p.m. near the end of County Road 7320. Investigators say the section of forest that caught on fire is a few miles east of Newburg and has not been touched in over 10 years. As a result, there was a large amount of leaf litter and fallen branches.

The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District says the cause of the fire is unknown, but it appears to have been started by a human. It’s unclear if any criminal activity is suspected in the fire at the moment.

Around 20 firefighters worked to battle the fire for nearly three hours.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.