FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine for the weekend

Temps climb into the 40s (ky3)

Sunshine today with highs in the 40s. A weak cold front will move through early tomorrow morning. The front will be dry with very little impact to our temperatures. Lows overnight will stay above freezing in the mid to upper 30s.

Overnight lows in the 30s (ky3)

Winds will pick up ahead of and behind the front tonight and throughout the day tomorrow with strong gusts possible.

Winds pick up today (ky3)

High pressure settles back in for the start of the week with a warm front overhead. Temperatures will warm up significantly to start the week with highs in the 60s and reaching into the 70s for Tuesday. Temps will quickly cool down Wednesday as a stronger cold front moves through and drops temps into the 40s by lunch time. Scattered showers possible Wednesday. We should be dry Thursday but an isolated shower or two is possible before widespread thunderstorm chances Friday into Saturday.