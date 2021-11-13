Gondola proposed to connect Kansas City’s downtowns
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - An overhead gondola would connect the downtowns of Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri, under a proposal that a planning official is touting.
The Kansas City Star reports that a 15-page preliminary study has been completed, although no money has been committed yet.
But Gunnar Hand, the director of planning and urban design at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, said this is a good time to consider such an ambitious project.
The recent passage of President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill will make new revenue sources available to cities and states across the country.
