Gondola proposed to connect Kansas City’s downtowns

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - An overhead gondola would connect the downtowns of Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri, under a proposal that a planning official is touting.

The Kansas City Star reports that a 15-page preliminary study has been completed, although no money has been committed yet.

But Gunnar Hand, the director of planning and urban design at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, said this is a good time to consider such an ambitious project.

The recent passage of President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill will make new revenue sources available to cities and states across the country.

