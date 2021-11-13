Howell County drug bust leads to 53 capsules of suspected fentanyl and heroin

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Howell County drug bust led authorities to 53 capsules of suspected fentanyl and heroin earlier this week.

Authorities arrested one woman in connection with the drug bust, which followed a traffic stop Wednesday evening.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy pulled over a car on U.S. Highway 63 for failure to display a registration light. Authorities arrested the driver in the traffic stop and say she had an outstanding warrant out of Phelps County.

After booking the woman into jail, authorities conducted a search and discovered 53 black capsules containing suspected fentanyl and heroin. The capsules were seized and placed into evidence at the Howell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities ran a teste for one capsule through a NARTEC tester. The results showed a positive indication for the presence of fentanyl and heroin.

The suspect has not been identified, but she faces pending charges for drug distribution, according to the Howell County Sheriff’s Office.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.