Advertisement

Howell County drug bust leads to 53 capsules of suspected fentanyl and heroin

A Howell County drug bust led authorities to 53 capsules of suspected fentanyl and heroin...
A Howell County drug bust led authorities to 53 capsules of suspected fentanyl and heroin earlier this week.(Howell County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Howell County drug bust led authorities to 53 capsules of suspected fentanyl and heroin earlier this week.

Authorities arrested one woman in connection with the drug bust, which followed a traffic stop Wednesday evening.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy pulled over a car on U.S. Highway 63 for failure to display a registration light. Authorities arrested the driver in the traffic stop and say she had an outstanding warrant out of Phelps County.

After booking the woman into jail, authorities conducted a search and discovered 53 black capsules containing suspected fentanyl and heroin. The capsules were seized and placed into evidence at the Howell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities ran a teste for one capsule through a NARTEC tester. The results showed a positive indication for the presence of fentanyl and heroin.

The suspect has not been identified, but she faces pending charges for drug distribution, according to the Howell County Sheriff’s Office.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect has died and a parks department officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire...
Suspect killed, officer shot in exchange of gunfire near Battlefield and Glenstone in south Springfield
Amazon Distribution Site/Republic, Mo.
CLOSED CENTER: Amazon shares update on its closed fulfillment center in Republic, Mo.
A 30 year-old woman from New York back in Springfield to visit her family was attacked while...
Woman beaten in Rountree Neighborhood likely not intended target, police say
The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco & Firearm executed a federal search warrant on Skelton Tactical...
Osage Beach, Mo. business raided by ATF
Officers responded to the crash near the intersection of Central and Jefferson around 3:30 p.m.
Police say pedestrian hit by car, driver leaves the scene in midtown Springfield

Latest News

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an increase in calls at a time when it’s dealing...
Barry County Sheriff’s Office examines new ways to recruit officers as call volume increases
ON YOUR SIDE: SeniorAge to offer help with health insurance enrollment
Barry County Sheriff’s Office examines new ways to recruit officers as call volume increases
ON YOUR SIDE: SeniorAge to offer help with health insurance enrollment