Kemin Industries breaks ground on new manufacturing site in Verona, Mo.

VERONA, Mo. (KY3) - Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer, has broken ground on a new manufacturing site in Verona, Missouri.

According to a news release, the company officially broke ground on the new site Friday with the goal to open it in March 2023. The new 38,000-square-foot production plant is a $40 million investment. It is expected to employ 30 full-time workers in the Verona community once its fully operational.

The new plant aims to produce clean-label ingredients that are used in a variety of applications for the food technologies sector. According to the news release, the site will have an initial capacity to create more than 100 billion pounds of meat, poultry and protein-based ingredients.

“Southwest Missouri has served as an excellent place for Kemin’s production capabilities and will continue to be a great community to expand our manufacturing opportunities,” said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Kemin Industries. “We believe that Verona and the surrounding areas provide a talented and dedicated workforce ideal to grow our global footprint and transform the quality of life.”

The Verona plant will expand Kemin’s footprint in southwest Missouri, which already has a plant in Sarcoxie.

