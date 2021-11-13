Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash near Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash Saturday afternoon near Springfield.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on Farm Road 150, just east of U.S. 65 and Springfield city limits.

Investigators say the motorcyclist, a 46-year-old man, traveled off the roadway, struck a sign and overturned.

The motorcyclist was rushed to a Springfield hospital for treatment. Additional details are limited at this time.

