Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash near Springfield

(ARC Images)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash Saturday afternoon near Springfield.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on Farm Road 150, just east of U.S. 65 and Springfield city limits.

Investigators say the motorcyclist, a 46-year-old man, traveled off the roadway, struck a sign and overturned.

The motorcyclist was rushed to a Springfield hospital for treatment. Additional details are limited at this time.

