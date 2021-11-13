Shot park ranger identified from exchange of gunfire in south Springfield involving suspect, two officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Robert Bridges has been identified as the park ranger shot and injured by a suspect Thursday night in south Springfield before two officers returned fire and fatally shot the suspect.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board says Ranger Bridges was providing backup to Springfield Police Department officers when a suspect fired several shots and struck him. Bridges remains in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries at a Springfield hospital.

Police say Seth Rynio, 21, died during the exchange of gunfire. An investigation into the incident is underway, and two Springfield police officers were placed on administrative leave.

The Springfield Police Department says gunfire was exchanged just before 10 p.m. between Rynio and two officers in the parking lot of Barnes and Noble on South Glenstone Avenue. The shooting left Rynio dead at the scene. Bridges was quickly rushed to a hospital after he was shot.

Police said the suspect was highly intoxicated outside of Downing Street Pour House. Officers said he left his vehicle and ran to the backside of Barnes and Noble. Before arriving on the scene, officers received a tip that the suspect was possibly armed. The exchange of gunfire occurred when police confronted the suspect.

Bridges has served as a Springfield-Greene County park ranger for nearly a year and a half. He has 17 years of previous law enforcement experience.

Springfield-Greene County Park Rangers are law enforcement officers, commissioned through the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and dispatched through 911. While on patrol, rangers often provide backup to officers with Springfield Police, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, area School Resource officers, Airport Police and other agencies within Greene County.

“All our thoughts and prayers are with Ranger Bridges and his family, as well as the Springfield Police officers involved in this incident,” said Director of Parks Bob Belote. “We are extremely proud of our park rangers and the work they do with our law enforcement partner agencies, who work tirelessly and too often in harm’s way in keeping our community safe.”

Two Springfield police officers who fired shots at Rynio are on administrative leave. A third-party is expected to lead the investigation into the shooting.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.