Springfield city leaders now collecting proposals for funding through community development block grants

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Those seeking financial assistance for various housing projects and services across Springfield can submit proposals for funding through community development block grants.

Springfield city leaders are taking proposals for discretionary Community Development Block Grant funding until Friday, Dec. 17. The city receives thousands of dollars in funds each year from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The city expects to receive up to $1.5 million for community development block grant funding, according to a news release. Around $200,000 will be available for discretionary, public service projects, which will be selected through a competitive process.

Funding can be used toward services for affordable housing, homelessness assistance and prevention and business assistance loans.

The city shared the following instructions for submitting proposals:

“Proposal forms for discretionary, public service CDBG funding and information may be obtained by calling Bob Atchley, senior planner, at 417-864-1308 or emailing batchley@springfieldmo.gov. The application forms and information for use in fiscal year 2022 solicitation will be sent via email upon request.

Proposals should be submitted to Bob Atchley at the following address: Planning and Development Department, 840 Boonville, Springfield, MO 65801-8368. Proposals can also be hand-delivered to the Planning and Development Office on the second floor of the Busch Municipal Building.”

