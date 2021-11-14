Attorney seeks appeal for Springfield man convicted in deaths of pregnant girlfriend and unborn child

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An attorney has filed a notice to appeal in the case of Derik Osborn, who is convicted in the deaths of his pregnant girlfriend and her unborn child.

A judge sentenced Osborn to life in prison on Oct. 29 for the deaths of Valerie Williams and her unborn child in March 2017. Greene County prosecutors charged Osborn with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree assault in the case.

According to Missouri court records, a notice of appeal was filed in the case on Nov. 8 from Jonathan Theodore Sternberg, an appellate lawyer based in Kansas City.

Prior to Osborn’s trial in June, he told police that Williams fell backward onto a carpeted living room floor when he took away a mace in her hand and hit her head. Prosecutors believe Osborn caused Williams’ death by slamming her against something.

During the trial, the prosecution played Derik Osborn’s recorded interview with Springfield Police after Williams was taken to the hospital in critical condition. In that interview, Osborn tells the detective he and Williams had recently broke up, following a fight in Branson. Police responded to the argument where Williams was treated in the emergency room for injuries.

In the video, Osborn indicated the fight in Branson three weeks before Williams’ death was because of her jealousy over him talking to a female coworker. He claimed she took a knife to his car and then came toward him with it and says when he took it away she fell and hit her head on a rail. An emergency room physician’s assistant testified Williams said Osborn pushed or tripped her.

In Osborn’s recorded interview with a Springfield detective, he talked about what happened the night of the incident at his apartment. In the video, he told the detective they were both going nuts, because she broke into his apartment, and he admittedly pushed her out of his car.

Both a trauma surgeon and a medical examiner who looked at Valerie’s injuries at the ER and after her death testified that her skull fracture and lacerated liver were not consistent with a fall from standing position, as Osborn claimed, but perhaps a fall from a significant height or a car crash.

The defense questioned whether the liver injuries could have been caused by Osborn incorrectly doing CPR. Both disagreed, but the medical examiner said it may be possible with incorrect technique and a lot of force. Another doctor testified that Williams’ brain injuries could not have been caused by a fall from standing unless there was some force behind that fall.

During the trial, the state also presented evidence about a domestic violence report Williams made against Osborn in October 2016 at the Springfield Police Department.

